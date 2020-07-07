All apartments in Keller
580 Hidden Meadow Dr
Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:30 PM

580 Hidden Meadow Dr

580 Hidden Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

580 Hidden Meadow Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c1a3edb03f ---- Look no more! This gorgeous home has it all! 5 bedroom home that has space for everyone. Open media and retreat upstairs with 12 ft ceilings in the family and huge windows for wonderful natural light. An immaculate kitchen that opens to the family room featuring beautiful granite island with stainless steel appliances including a 6 burner cooktop and double ovens. You will love the beautiful well-maintained landscaping as you pull in to your new home and relaxing in the perfect sized backyard. Showings to Start 6/1/19. Occupied Home to Schedule Viewing, CALL 817-736-1935 and Follow INSTRUCTIONS. For rental and pet criteria, required documentation and to apply visit www.rentdfw.net. Completion of Pet Screening (Pets and No Pets) go to www.westromgroup.petscreening.com. All documents to be emailed to APPLICATIONS@WESTROMGROUP.COM. Deposit, Pet Fees, Rents Due within 24 HOURS OF APPROVAL! We do not advertise on Craigslist!! Community Pool Disposal Energy Efficient Granite Countertops Media Room Pets Allowed Stainless Appliances W & D Connection Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 580 Hidden Meadow Dr have any available units?
580 Hidden Meadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 580 Hidden Meadow Dr have?
Some of 580 Hidden Meadow Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 580 Hidden Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
580 Hidden Meadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 580 Hidden Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 580 Hidden Meadow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 580 Hidden Meadow Dr offer parking?
No, 580 Hidden Meadow Dr does not offer parking.
Does 580 Hidden Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 580 Hidden Meadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 580 Hidden Meadow Dr have a pool?
Yes, 580 Hidden Meadow Dr has a pool.
Does 580 Hidden Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 580 Hidden Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 580 Hidden Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 580 Hidden Meadow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

