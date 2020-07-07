All apartments in Keller
Last updated April 8 2019 at 9:27 AM

516 Arcadia Drive

516 Arcadia Dr · No Longer Available
Location

516 Arcadia Dr, Keller, TX 76248
Ashbrook At Hidden Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous 3-2-2 in desirable Keller! Spacious rooms, soaring ceilings, great architectural details, lovely built-ins, extensive crown molding, stainless appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, two living, two dining & so much more! Great walk-up w private entrance gate, grand entry, huge 28x16 family room w gas fireplace opens to the gourmet kitchen w beautiful see-through cabinet, center island, large pantry & an abundance of storage! Inviting Formal dining has decorative molding, impressive 19x13 master en suite has dual vanities, soaking tub, separate shower & a pretty stained glass window. Oversized 21x12 secondary, second living would make a great study, nice backyard, sprinkler system & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Arcadia Drive have any available units?
516 Arcadia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 Arcadia Drive have?
Some of 516 Arcadia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Arcadia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
516 Arcadia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Arcadia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 516 Arcadia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 516 Arcadia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 516 Arcadia Drive offers parking.
Does 516 Arcadia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Arcadia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Arcadia Drive have a pool?
No, 516 Arcadia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 516 Arcadia Drive have accessible units?
No, 516 Arcadia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Arcadia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 Arcadia Drive has units with dishwashers.

