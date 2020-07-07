516 Arcadia Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous 3-2-2 in desirable Keller! Spacious rooms, soaring ceilings, great architectural details, lovely built-ins, extensive crown molding, stainless appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, two living, two dining & so much more! Great walk-up w private entrance gate, grand entry, huge 28x16 family room w gas fireplace opens to the gourmet kitchen w beautiful see-through cabinet, center island, large pantry & an abundance of storage! Inviting Formal dining has decorative molding, impressive 19x13 master en suite has dual vanities, soaking tub, separate shower & a pretty stained glass window. Oversized 21x12 secondary, second living would make a great study, nice backyard, sprinkler system & more!