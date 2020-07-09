500 Bancroft Road

Amenities

3D WALKING TOUR ONLINE: PLEASE TEXT AGENT FOR LINK...CLEAN and well maintained, surrounded by mature oaks on acre+. 3 EX-Large bedrooms with 2 closets each, ceiling fans, central heat & air, built-ins including large hutch in dining, hardwood and ceramic tile, carpet or luxury vinyl plank in bedrooms. Fully fenced. Oversized garage with shelves. Pets accepted on individual basis, $350 non-refundable deposit per pet. Exemplary Keller schools. Pls. verify schools listed. No HOA. Immediate move-in. Renter's Insurance required. Property is locally owned and managed.