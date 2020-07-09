All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 500 Bancroft Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
500 Bancroft Road
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:40 PM

500 Bancroft Road

500 Bancroft Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

500 Bancroft Road, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3D WALKING TOUR ONLINE: PLEASE TEXT AGENT FOR LINK...CLEAN and well maintained, surrounded by mature oaks on acre+. 3 EX-Large bedrooms with 2 closets each, ceiling fans, central heat & air, built-ins including large hutch in dining, hardwood and ceramic tile, carpet or luxury vinyl plank in bedrooms. Fully fenced. Oversized garage with shelves. Pets accepted on individual basis, $350 non-refundable deposit per pet. Exemplary Keller schools. Pls. verify schools listed. No HOA. Immediate move-in. Renter's Insurance required. Property is locally owned and managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Bancroft Road have any available units?
500 Bancroft Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 Bancroft Road have?
Some of 500 Bancroft Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Bancroft Road currently offering any rent specials?
500 Bancroft Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Bancroft Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 Bancroft Road is pet friendly.
Does 500 Bancroft Road offer parking?
Yes, 500 Bancroft Road offers parking.
Does 500 Bancroft Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Bancroft Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Bancroft Road have a pool?
No, 500 Bancroft Road does not have a pool.
Does 500 Bancroft Road have accessible units?
No, 500 Bancroft Road does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Bancroft Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Bancroft Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District