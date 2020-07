Amenities

You will not believe the updates in this renovated home! Completely updated Kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, top of the line cabinetry, travertine tile. Bathrooms are divine with new custom tile work, new floors, cabinetry. Easy to care for wood laminate floors. Relax on the covered patio. This is definitely a must see!