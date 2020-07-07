All apartments in Keller
Last updated November 30 2019 at 8:11 AM

333 Longview Drive

333 Longview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

333 Longview Drive, Keller, TX 76248
Bloomfield At Hidden Lakes

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Fabulous, updated, brick home nestled in Hidden Lakes near walking paths, parks, and community pool. Gorgeous updated island kitchen with gas cooktop, rich cherry cabinetry, granite counter tops and tumbled backsplash. Two new TRANE HVAC systems, all new flooring and carpet, and all bathrooms are remodeled. Elegant formals and study that gracefully flow to the spacious master suite and its huge walk-in closet. This home boasts a large family room with a wall of windows overlooking the lush back yard with artificial lawn. The spacious upstairs has three comfortably large bedrooms with walk-in closets and a huge game room meant for fun and entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Longview Drive have any available units?
333 Longview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 Longview Drive have?
Some of 333 Longview Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Longview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
333 Longview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Longview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 333 Longview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 333 Longview Drive offer parking?
No, 333 Longview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 333 Longview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 Longview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Longview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 333 Longview Drive has a pool.
Does 333 Longview Drive have accessible units?
No, 333 Longview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Longview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 Longview Drive has units with dishwashers.

