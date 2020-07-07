333 Longview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool

Fabulous, updated, brick home nestled in Hidden Lakes near walking paths, parks, and community pool. Gorgeous updated island kitchen with gas cooktop, rich cherry cabinetry, granite counter tops and tumbled backsplash. Two new TRANE HVAC systems, all new flooring and carpet, and all bathrooms are remodeled. Elegant formals and study that gracefully flow to the spacious master suite and its huge walk-in closet. This home boasts a large family room with a wall of windows overlooking the lush back yard with artificial lawn. The spacious upstairs has three comfortably large bedrooms with walk-in closets and a huge game room meant for fun and entertaining.