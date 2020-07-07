All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 325 Elkhorn Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
325 Elkhorn Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

325 Elkhorn Trail

325 Elkhorn Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

325 Elkhorn Trail, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Better than new! Just over a year old with over $10,000 of additions: extensive landscaping, window coverings, additional wood flooring in Master Suite. Two Bedrooms, two baths, study (with wood flooring), gorgeous master suite with private patio. Main patio is covered, with a fireplace and great seating. Pristine condition and ready to go! Guest bedroom is the only room with carpet, but seller has stain samples if buyer wants to match wood. Gourmet kitchen, tons of storage and flexible floor plan. This is a Must See, Must Buy.
*Professional pictures coming soon!*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Elkhorn Trail have any available units?
325 Elkhorn Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 Elkhorn Trail have?
Some of 325 Elkhorn Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Elkhorn Trail currently offering any rent specials?
325 Elkhorn Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Elkhorn Trail pet-friendly?
No, 325 Elkhorn Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 325 Elkhorn Trail offer parking?
Yes, 325 Elkhorn Trail offers parking.
Does 325 Elkhorn Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Elkhorn Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Elkhorn Trail have a pool?
No, 325 Elkhorn Trail does not have a pool.
Does 325 Elkhorn Trail have accessible units?
No, 325 Elkhorn Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Elkhorn Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 Elkhorn Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District