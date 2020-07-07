325 Elkhorn Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Better than new! Just over a year old with over $10,000 of additions: extensive landscaping, window coverings, additional wood flooring in Master Suite. Two Bedrooms, two baths, study (with wood flooring), gorgeous master suite with private patio. Main patio is covered, with a fireplace and great seating. Pristine condition and ready to go! Guest bedroom is the only room with carpet, but seller has stain samples if buyer wants to match wood. Gourmet kitchen, tons of storage and flexible floor plan. This is a Must See, Must Buy.

*Professional pictures coming soon!*