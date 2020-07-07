309 Roy Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Landlord seller -is offering for sale also-- Multiple offers received...Clean Clean.Updated Masterbath several yrs. ago -has jetted tub & seperate shower-Split Bedrm arrangemt...Formal Dining..Wood laminate flooring in Family & Formal Dining! 42 inch kitchen cabinets & work island & double ovens - lots of cabinets & countertop..Spacious utility rm..Security System... Very Spacious Home !!..Additional rm. at back of home would make a good study-flex space..Walking distance to Bear Creek Park! Trees ! Great neighborhood. Fully fenced backyard-Private Backyard. Better Hurry -this is a favorite subdivision in Keller!! Bear Creek Elem. & Keller High School!