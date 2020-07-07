All apartments in Keller
Last updated February 25 2020

309 Roy Lane

309 Roy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

309 Roy Lane, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Landlord seller -is offering for sale also-- Multiple offers received...Clean Clean.Updated Masterbath several yrs. ago -has jetted tub & seperate shower-Split Bedrm arrangemt...Formal Dining..Wood laminate flooring in Family & Formal Dining! 42 inch kitchen cabinets & work island & double ovens - lots of cabinets & countertop..Spacious utility rm..Security System... Very Spacious Home !!..Additional rm. at back of home would make a good study-flex space..Walking distance to Bear Creek Park! Trees ! Great neighborhood. Fully fenced backyard-Private Backyard. Better Hurry -this is a favorite subdivision in Keller!! Bear Creek Elem. & Keller High School!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Roy Lane have any available units?
309 Roy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 Roy Lane have?
Some of 309 Roy Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Roy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
309 Roy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Roy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 309 Roy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 309 Roy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 309 Roy Lane offers parking.
Does 309 Roy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Roy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Roy Lane have a pool?
No, 309 Roy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 309 Roy Lane have accessible units?
No, 309 Roy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Roy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Roy Lane has units with dishwashers.

