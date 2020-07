Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

KaBoom! We have a winner. You will love this newly remodeled home. Open floor plan, large master with two walk in closets, soaking tub in master and double vanity with new granite. Living room with wood burning fireplace, great lighting and openness your family will love. Separate laundry room and a garage with a small work area and storage area. Kitchen equipped with new stove and microwave, a prep island and new granite!

All this AND around the corner from Bear Creek Park.