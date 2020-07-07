304 River Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

6, 12, or 18 month lease available NOW! This beautiful home has a spacious floor plan with formal dining, study, & a fifth bedroom that could also be a media room! Open concept living with vaulted ceilings, tons of natural light & tall windows, as well as wood-look laminate flooring. The kitchen features beautiful 42 inch tall cabinets, black and stainless steel appliances, & a bar height kitchen counter for extra seating. Crown molding & plantation shutters throughout. The master includes a seating area, dual vanities with a make-up seat, separate shower, jetted tub, & walk-in closet. New carpet & upstairs water heater installed December 2019!