All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 304 River Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
304 River Trail
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

304 River Trail

304 River Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

304 River Trail, Keller, TX 76248
Saddlebrook Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
6, 12, or 18 month lease available NOW! This beautiful home has a spacious floor plan with formal dining, study, & a fifth bedroom that could also be a media room! Open concept living with vaulted ceilings, tons of natural light & tall windows, as well as wood-look laminate flooring. The kitchen features beautiful 42 inch tall cabinets, black and stainless steel appliances, & a bar height kitchen counter for extra seating. Crown molding & plantation shutters throughout. The master includes a seating area, dual vanities with a make-up seat, separate shower, jetted tub, & walk-in closet. New carpet & upstairs water heater installed December 2019!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 River Trail have any available units?
304 River Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 River Trail have?
Some of 304 River Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 River Trail currently offering any rent specials?
304 River Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 River Trail pet-friendly?
No, 304 River Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 304 River Trail offer parking?
Yes, 304 River Trail offers parking.
Does 304 River Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 River Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 River Trail have a pool?
No, 304 River Trail does not have a pool.
Does 304 River Trail have accessible units?
No, 304 River Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 304 River Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 River Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District