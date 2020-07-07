304 River Trail

Amenities
6, 12, or 18 month lease available NOW! This beautiful home has a spacious floor plan with formal dining, study, & a fifth bedroom that could also be a media room! Open concept living with vaulted ceilings, tons of natural light & tall windows, as well as wood-look laminate flooring. The kitchen features beautiful 42 inch tall cabinets, black and stainless steel appliances, & a bar height kitchen counter for extra seating. Crown molding & plantation shutters throughout. The master includes a seating area, dual vanities with a make-up seat, separate shower, jetted tub, & walk-in closet. New carpet & upstairs water heater installed December 2019!