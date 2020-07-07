All apartments in Keller
2501 Drake Court
Last updated May 31 2019 at 9:57 AM

2501 Drake Court

2501 Drake Court · No Longer Available
Location

2501 Drake Court, Keller, TX 76248
Ashbrook At Hidden Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
guest suite
media room
volleyball court
You'll love coming home to this Hidden Lakes beauty located on a corner Cul de Sac lot in Keller's only Master Planned Golf Course Community! Floor plan features Master and Guest Suites on the main level with 2 Bedrooms plus a huge game room with wall of built-ins on the second level. Flexible first floor rooms make great study, exercise room, nursery or media room. Fabulous kitchen with breakfast bar, island, gas cook top, double oven and two pantries. Enjoy the best of community amenities including Club House, 3 pools, walking & jogging paths, play grounds, soccer fields and sand volleyball.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Drake Court have any available units?
2501 Drake Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 Drake Court have?
Some of 2501 Drake Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Drake Court currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Drake Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Drake Court pet-friendly?
No, 2501 Drake Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 2501 Drake Court offer parking?
Yes, 2501 Drake Court offers parking.
Does 2501 Drake Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Drake Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Drake Court have a pool?
Yes, 2501 Drake Court has a pool.
Does 2501 Drake Court have accessible units?
No, 2501 Drake Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Drake Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2501 Drake Court has units with dishwashers.

