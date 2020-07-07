2501 Drake Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking playground pool guest suite media room volleyball court

You'll love coming home to this Hidden Lakes beauty located on a corner Cul de Sac lot in Keller's only Master Planned Golf Course Community! Floor plan features Master and Guest Suites on the main level with 2 Bedrooms plus a huge game room with wall of built-ins on the second level. Flexible first floor rooms make great study, exercise room, nursery or media room. Fabulous kitchen with breakfast bar, island, gas cook top, double oven and two pantries. Enjoy the best of community amenities including Club House, 3 pools, walking & jogging paths, play grounds, soccer fields and sand volleyball.