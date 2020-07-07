All apartments in Keller
Keller, TX
2207 N Graystone Court
Last updated December 27 2019 at 1:25 PM

2207 N Graystone Court

2207 Graystone Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2207 Graystone Ct, Keller, TX 76248
Ashbrook At Hidden Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This spacious home in located in great Keller School District and close to Sky Ranch Golf Club, Southlake Town centerGrapevine Lake, Grapevine Mills Mall and DFW Airport. New roof and carpet 2017. Hawaiian wood floors, floor to ceiling windows and wood burning FP in the living room. Decorative lighting, archway, and two-story rotunda style entry. The kitchen has double ovens, gas stoves, 2 pantries, spacious counters and cabinets and opens to living, dining area and a backyard with a patio. Extra bedroom downstairs. Master suite boasts high ceilings and an enormous bathroom. Upstairs has a huge game room overlooking entry, 2 bedrooms, two full bathrooms. 3-car front entry garages! Walking distant to school!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 N Graystone Court have any available units?
2207 N Graystone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 2207 N Graystone Court have?
Some of 2207 N Graystone Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 N Graystone Court currently offering any rent specials?
2207 N Graystone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 N Graystone Court pet-friendly?
No, 2207 N Graystone Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 2207 N Graystone Court offer parking?
Yes, 2207 N Graystone Court offers parking.
Does 2207 N Graystone Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2207 N Graystone Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 N Graystone Court have a pool?
No, 2207 N Graystone Court does not have a pool.
Does 2207 N Graystone Court have accessible units?
No, 2207 N Graystone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 N Graystone Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2207 N Graystone Court has units with dishwashers.

