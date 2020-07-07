218 Austin Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated playground volleyball court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities playground volleyball court

Great location! Close to Bear Creek Park, running-walking trails, sand volleyball courts, playgrounds, and fishing. This large one story home features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, plus a second dining area or flex space. The engineered hardwood carries into the family room from the entry. There is a cozy fireplace too! The kitchen features black appliances, updated silver fixtures, and white painted cabinets. Enjoy the nice size backyard with rear 8ft privacy fence, trees, and covered patio. All located in the award winning Keller High School Boundaries. Home also for sale.