Keller, TX
218 Austin Street
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:08 AM

218 Austin Street

218 Austin Street · No Longer Available
Location

218 Austin Street, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
playground
volleyball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
volleyball court
Great location! Close to Bear Creek Park, running-walking trails, sand volleyball courts, playgrounds, and fishing. This large one story home features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, plus a second dining area or flex space. The engineered hardwood carries into the family room from the entry. There is a cozy fireplace too! The kitchen features black appliances, updated silver fixtures, and white painted cabinets. Enjoy the nice size backyard with rear 8ft privacy fence, trees, and covered patio. All located in the award winning Keller High School Boundaries. Home also for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Austin Street have any available units?
218 Austin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 Austin Street have?
Some of 218 Austin Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Austin Street currently offering any rent specials?
218 Austin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Austin Street pet-friendly?
No, 218 Austin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 218 Austin Street offer parking?
No, 218 Austin Street does not offer parking.
Does 218 Austin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Austin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Austin Street have a pool?
No, 218 Austin Street does not have a pool.
Does 218 Austin Street have accessible units?
No, 218 Austin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Austin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 Austin Street has units with dishwashers.

