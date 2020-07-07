All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 2120 Union Church Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
2120 Union Church Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2120 Union Church Road

2120 Union Church Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2120 Union Church Road, Keller, TX 76248
Ashbrook At Hidden Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home on Half An Acre is Full of Keller History! Beautiful Brick Accents From the Oldest House in Keller, Wainscoting and Wood Paneling Also Reclaimed From Homes in the Area. Open Floor Plan With Large Living and Dining Rooms, Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Ample Cabinet Space and Walk-In Pantry, Large Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Lavish 5 Piece Master Bathroom with Dual Sinks, Jetted Tub and Separate Shower. Additional Features Include Good Sized Spare Bedrooms, HUGE Fenced Side Yard, Keller Schools and Much More!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 Union Church Road have any available units?
2120 Union Church Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 2120 Union Church Road have?
Some of 2120 Union Church Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 Union Church Road currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Union Church Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Union Church Road pet-friendly?
No, 2120 Union Church Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 2120 Union Church Road offer parking?
Yes, 2120 Union Church Road offers parking.
Does 2120 Union Church Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 Union Church Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Union Church Road have a pool?
No, 2120 Union Church Road does not have a pool.
Does 2120 Union Church Road have accessible units?
No, 2120 Union Church Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Union Church Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2120 Union Church Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District