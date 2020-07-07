2120 Union Church Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets microwave

This Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home on Half An Acre is Full of Keller History! Beautiful Brick Accents From the Oldest House in Keller, Wainscoting and Wood Paneling Also Reclaimed From Homes in the Area. Open Floor Plan With Large Living and Dining Rooms, Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Ample Cabinet Space and Walk-In Pantry, Large Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Lavish 5 Piece Master Bathroom with Dual Sinks, Jetted Tub and Separate Shower. Additional Features Include Good Sized Spare Bedrooms, HUGE Fenced Side Yard, Keller Schools and Much More!