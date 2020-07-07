All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 211 Meadow Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
211 Meadow Court
Last updated May 23 2020 at 11:34 AM

211 Meadow Court

211 Meadow Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

211 Meadow Court, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
100% Contact free move in! Every step, from showing to move-in day, no need to worry about us needing to have in-person contact!

Fabulous 2 bedroom townhome offers efficient floorplan and two parking spaces out front. Unit offers new vinyl plank flooring for the entire downstairs. Large, sunken living room greets you at the entry highlighted by wbfp and fresh paint. Half bath and laundry closet are nestled in the pass thru to the kitchen. Newly refurbished countertops in the bathroom look great next to the new flooring. Kitchen features all major appliances and offers a quaint eat in nook overlooking the private backyard. New flooring extends in kitchen as well as refurbished countertops. Both bedrooms upstairs along with full bathroom. Bedrooms offer vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans and large closest. All new carpet upstairs. Full bathroom complete with built ins and shower/tub combo highlighted by freshly refurbished countertops and new flooring. Two parking spaces out front for each unit. Owner maintains common yards; tenant responsible for maintaining backyard.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Meadow Court have any available units?
211 Meadow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 Meadow Court have?
Some of 211 Meadow Court's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Meadow Court currently offering any rent specials?
211 Meadow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Meadow Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 Meadow Court is pet friendly.
Does 211 Meadow Court offer parking?
Yes, 211 Meadow Court offers parking.
Does 211 Meadow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Meadow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Meadow Court have a pool?
No, 211 Meadow Court does not have a pool.
Does 211 Meadow Court have accessible units?
No, 211 Meadow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Meadow Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 Meadow Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District