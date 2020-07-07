211 Meadow Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Fabulous 2 bedroom townhome offers efficient floorplan and two parking spaces out front. Unit offers new vinyl plank flooring for the entire downstairs. Large, sunken living room greets you at the entry highlighted by wbfp and fresh paint. Half bath and laundry closet are nestled in the pass thru to the kitchen. Newly refurbished countertops in the bathroom look great next to the new flooring. Kitchen features all major appliances and offers a quaint eat in nook overlooking the private backyard. New flooring extends in kitchen as well as refurbished countertops. Both bedrooms upstairs along with full bathroom. Bedrooms offer vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans and large closest. All new carpet upstairs. Full bathroom complete with built ins and shower/tub combo highlighted by freshly refurbished countertops and new flooring. Two parking spaces out front for each unit. Owner maintains common yards; tenant responsible for maintaining backyard.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now

