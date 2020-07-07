All apartments in Keller
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:50 AM

209 COLT LN

209 Colt Lane · No Longer Available
Location

209 Colt Lane, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Keller ISD - Property Id: 285626

We require first and last month payment upon signing lease agreement, plus 1 month security deposit. Additional security for pet agreement will apply.
We accept applicant with No History of eviction or late payment with good credit score.
Excellent Schools and wonderful location for only $1585 per month.
walking distance to shopping,
Keller ISD.
3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story floor plan. Open concept living abounds as this floor plan features a large living area connected to a spacious dining area open to the kitchen. The bedrooms are all oversized and the master features an en-suite bathroom with large garden tub.
New paint inside and outside. available for immediate move in
No Refrigerator but we can put one upon request.
Non smoking property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285626
Property Id 285626

(RLNE5813267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 COLT LN have any available units?
209 COLT LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 COLT LN have?
Some of 209 COLT LN's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 COLT LN currently offering any rent specials?
209 COLT LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 COLT LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 COLT LN is pet friendly.
Does 209 COLT LN offer parking?
No, 209 COLT LN does not offer parking.
Does 209 COLT LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 COLT LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 COLT LN have a pool?
No, 209 COLT LN does not have a pool.
Does 209 COLT LN have accessible units?
No, 209 COLT LN does not have accessible units.
Does 209 COLT LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 COLT LN does not have units with dishwashers.

