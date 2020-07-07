209 COLT LN

Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly bathtub refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub garbage disposal refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Keller ISD - Property Id: 285626



We require first and last month payment upon signing lease agreement, plus 1 month security deposit. Additional security for pet agreement will apply.

We accept applicant with No History of eviction or late payment with good credit score.

Excellent Schools and wonderful location for only $1585 per month.

walking distance to shopping,

Keller ISD.

3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story floor plan. Open concept living abounds as this floor plan features a large living area connected to a spacious dining area open to the kitchen. The bedrooms are all oversized and the master features an en-suite bathroom with large garden tub.

New paint inside and outside. available for immediate move in

No Refrigerator but we can put one upon request.

Non smoking property.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285626

Property Id 285626



(RLNE5813267)