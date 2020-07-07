2080 Rodeo Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come view this 3 bedroom, 2 bath 2 car garage brick home in Keller. Laminate wood floors and ceramic tile throughout. Create a warm inviting atmosphere with the living rooms wood-burning fireplace. A large kitchen and eat-in style dining with plenty of cabinet space. Separate utility room with washer and dryer hookups, blocks away from schools and shopping in a quiet cul-de-sac. Wood fenced backyard. Pets welcome with Owner approval and appropriate deposit.Please verify schools. For A Personal Virtual Tour Please Contact Bob Sumien @ 682.224.7071