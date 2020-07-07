All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 2080 Rodeo Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
2080 Rodeo Court
Last updated March 21 2020 at 3:42 AM

2080 Rodeo Court

2080 Rodeo Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2080 Rodeo Court, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come view this 3 bedroom, 2 bath 2 car garage brick home in Keller. Laminate wood floors and ceramic tile throughout. Create a warm inviting atmosphere with the living rooms wood-burning fireplace. A large kitchen and eat-in style dining with plenty of cabinet space. Separate utility room with washer and dryer hookups, blocks away from schools and shopping in a quiet cul-de-sac. Wood fenced backyard. Pets welcome with Owner approval and appropriate deposit.Please verify schools. For A Personal Virtual Tour Please Contact Bob Sumien @ 682.224.7071

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2080 Rodeo Court have any available units?
2080 Rodeo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 2080 Rodeo Court have?
Some of 2080 Rodeo Court's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2080 Rodeo Court currently offering any rent specials?
2080 Rodeo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2080 Rodeo Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2080 Rodeo Court is pet friendly.
Does 2080 Rodeo Court offer parking?
Yes, 2080 Rodeo Court offers parking.
Does 2080 Rodeo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2080 Rodeo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2080 Rodeo Court have a pool?
No, 2080 Rodeo Court does not have a pool.
Does 2080 Rodeo Court have accessible units?
No, 2080 Rodeo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2080 Rodeo Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2080 Rodeo Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District