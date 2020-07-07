All apartments in Keller
Last updated December 10 2019 at 10:09 AM

208 Shawnee Trail

208 Shawnee Trail · No Longer Available
Location

208 Shawnee Trail, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very nice updated 3 bedroom 2 bath in quiet Keller neighborhood. Keller ISD. New carpet, paint and granite counter tops in 2017. Lots of cabinet space in kitchen with updated appliances. Raised ceilings and spacious bedrooms. Walk in closet. Blinds throughout and ceiling fans in all rooms. Corner fireplace in living room. Covered patio in back. TAR application. $40 app fee per adult can be paid online. Pets on owners approval with a $300 pet deposit per pet. Submit pictures of pets and copy of Drivers License with application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Shawnee Trail have any available units?
208 Shawnee Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 Shawnee Trail have?
Some of 208 Shawnee Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Shawnee Trail currently offering any rent specials?
208 Shawnee Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Shawnee Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Shawnee Trail is pet friendly.
Does 208 Shawnee Trail offer parking?
Yes, 208 Shawnee Trail offers parking.
Does 208 Shawnee Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Shawnee Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Shawnee Trail have a pool?
No, 208 Shawnee Trail does not have a pool.
Does 208 Shawnee Trail have accessible units?
No, 208 Shawnee Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Shawnee Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 Shawnee Trail has units with dishwashers.

