Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Single Story, KISD! Near Bear Creek Park, Farmer's Market, trails, Keller point for swim, or Main Street for night life and restaurants. This single story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage. New Carpet. New Fridge. Covered porch - perfect for grilling - wood deck and extra large back yard. Highly sought after Keller ISD Schools. Kitchen remodeled in 2015, tile in the main living areas, carpet replaced in 2019. large private yard.