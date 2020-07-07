1736 Hickory Chase Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room media room

Coffee on the front porch is a great way to start your day. This home boasts a great floorplan and a culdesac location. As you walk through the front door you can't help but be drawn in by the front to back wood floors and warm welcoming feel. The large kitchen will quickly become one of the favorite rooms in the house with the upgraded cabinets and appliances. The media room with the included media equipment and wall to wall screen might give the kitchen a run for it's money for the popular vote. Add in the game room, covered patio, central vacuum, and extensive upgrades, large master suite with custom closet system, all located in the popular neighborhood of Marshall Ridge with great amenities. Quick move in.