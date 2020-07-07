All apartments in Keller
1736 Hickory Chase Circle
Last updated April 24 2019 at 5:15 PM

1736 Hickory Chase Circle

1736 Hickory Chase Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1736 Hickory Chase Cir, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
media room
Coffee on the front porch is a great way to start your day. This home boasts a great floorplan and a culdesac location. As you walk through the front door you can't help but be drawn in by the front to back wood floors and warm welcoming feel. The large kitchen will quickly become one of the favorite rooms in the house with the upgraded cabinets and appliances. The media room with the included media equipment and wall to wall screen might give the kitchen a run for it's money for the popular vote. Add in the game room, covered patio, central vacuum, and extensive upgrades, large master suite with custom closet system, all located in the popular neighborhood of Marshall Ridge with great amenities. Quick move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1736 Hickory Chase Circle have any available units?
1736 Hickory Chase Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1736 Hickory Chase Circle have?
Some of 1736 Hickory Chase Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1736 Hickory Chase Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1736 Hickory Chase Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1736 Hickory Chase Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1736 Hickory Chase Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1736 Hickory Chase Circle offer parking?
No, 1736 Hickory Chase Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1736 Hickory Chase Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1736 Hickory Chase Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1736 Hickory Chase Circle have a pool?
No, 1736 Hickory Chase Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1736 Hickory Chase Circle have accessible units?
No, 1736 Hickory Chase Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1736 Hickory Chase Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1736 Hickory Chase Circle has units with dishwashers.

