1721 Hickory Chase Circle

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool bbq/grill media room

This spacious and beautiful home has everything you need, 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths with the perfect master that includes 2 separate vanities and shower, walking closets plus sitting area, the kitchen offers lots of storage, wood cabinets, granite through out, stainless steel appliances, gas cktp and walking pantry and as a plus a small office right in the kitchen, open thru dining room and living room, warm and cozy fire place, a spacious office on the first floor with fr.Doors, wood floors a very spacious Game room and the media room includes furniture, projector and screen ready to be use,good size back yard with grill included. two pools for the community+ come and take a look at this impressive home.