Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1721 Hickory Chase Circle

1721 Hickory Chase Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1721 Hickory Chase Cir, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
bbq/grill
media room
This spacious and beautiful home has everything you need, 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths with the perfect master that includes 2 separate vanities and shower, walking closets plus sitting area, the kitchen offers lots of storage, wood cabinets, granite through out, stainless steel appliances, gas cktp and walking pantry and as a plus a small office right in the kitchen, open thru dining room and living room, warm and cozy fire place, a spacious office on the first floor with fr.Doors, wood floors a very spacious Game room and the media room includes furniture, projector and screen ready to be use,good size back yard with grill included. two pools for the community+ come and take a look at this impressive home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 Hickory Chase Circle have any available units?
1721 Hickory Chase Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1721 Hickory Chase Circle have?
Some of 1721 Hickory Chase Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 Hickory Chase Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1721 Hickory Chase Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 Hickory Chase Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1721 Hickory Chase Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1721 Hickory Chase Circle offer parking?
No, 1721 Hickory Chase Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1721 Hickory Chase Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1721 Hickory Chase Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 Hickory Chase Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1721 Hickory Chase Circle has a pool.
Does 1721 Hickory Chase Circle have accessible units?
No, 1721 Hickory Chase Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 Hickory Chase Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1721 Hickory Chase Circle has units with dishwashers.

