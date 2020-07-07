All apartments in Keller
1623 Pleasant Run

1623 Pleasant Run
Location

1623 Pleasant Run, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WARM & INVITING HOME nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in the prestigious Meadows at Bear Creek. Large updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances open to a spacious family room, glass custom shelves, gas stove, and top notch granite countertop. Escape to the master Retreat and enjoy spacious room jetted tub, separate shower, and dual closets. NEW Trane AC System, Roof replaced in 2017, new gutters, New travertine look tile floor, upgraded stone and travertine fireplace, freshly painted. Full sprinkler system. Terrific location and Keller ISD, close to the park and library. The landlord is responsible for yard maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1623 Pleasant Run have any available units?
1623 Pleasant Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1623 Pleasant Run have?
Some of 1623 Pleasant Run's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1623 Pleasant Run currently offering any rent specials?
1623 Pleasant Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 Pleasant Run pet-friendly?
No, 1623 Pleasant Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1623 Pleasant Run offer parking?
Yes, 1623 Pleasant Run offers parking.
Does 1623 Pleasant Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1623 Pleasant Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 Pleasant Run have a pool?
No, 1623 Pleasant Run does not have a pool.
Does 1623 Pleasant Run have accessible units?
No, 1623 Pleasant Run does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 Pleasant Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1623 Pleasant Run has units with dishwashers.

