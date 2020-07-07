1623 Pleasant Run

Amenities

WARM & INVITING HOME nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in the prestigious Meadows at Bear Creek. Large updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances open to a spacious family room, glass custom shelves, gas stove, and top notch granite countertop. Escape to the master Retreat and enjoy spacious room jetted tub, separate shower, and dual closets. NEW Trane AC System, Roof replaced in 2017, new gutters, New travertine look tile floor, upgraded stone and travertine fireplace, freshly painted. Full sprinkler system. Terrific location and Keller ISD, close to the park and library. The landlord is responsible for yard maintenance.