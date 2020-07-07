All apartments in Keller
1613 Whitley Road
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:01 PM

1613 Whitley Road

1613 Whitley Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1613 Whitley Rd, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully and tastefully updated! Country living in the heart of Keller! Almost 2 acres of land with a pond, chicken coop and barn! Barn accommodates 3 cars. Enjoy the peaceful panoramic views of meadows and trees while sitting on the wrap around porch. 2 bedrooms upstairs have updated en-suite bathrooms. Master suite closet has Elfa shelving that takes advantage of every inch of space. Easy care concrete flooring downstairs. Two cozy fireplaces--one in the living area and one on the back porch! No HOA-- The barn has electricity and can fit 3 cars easily. Lots of walk-out floored storage in attic area. Zoned for Keller High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 Whitley Road have any available units?
1613 Whitley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1613 Whitley Road have?
Some of 1613 Whitley Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 Whitley Road currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Whitley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Whitley Road pet-friendly?
No, 1613 Whitley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1613 Whitley Road offer parking?
No, 1613 Whitley Road does not offer parking.
Does 1613 Whitley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1613 Whitley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Whitley Road have a pool?
No, 1613 Whitley Road does not have a pool.
Does 1613 Whitley Road have accessible units?
No, 1613 Whitley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Whitley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1613 Whitley Road has units with dishwashers.

