1602 Tealwood Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Short term leases considered. Spacious 4-3.5-2 in the Brentwood Estates Addition of Keller! Additional square footage added! Three living areas, two dining, two master suites, two fireplaces, wetbar, office and more! Entry opens to the first living and Formal with soaring ceilings, pretty hardwood floors, corner fireplace and wainscoting. Kitchen overlooks the second living and offers beautiful granite countertops. First master suite on bottom floor boasts a lovely bath with dual sinks, Hollywood tub and separate shower. Third living, second master and two additional bedrooms upstairs. Lovely grounds, large backyard and great location! Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.