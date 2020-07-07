All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 1602 Tealwood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
1602 Tealwood Court
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:22 PM

1602 Tealwood Court

1602 Tealwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1602 Tealwood Court, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Short term leases considered. Spacious 4-3.5-2 in the Brentwood Estates Addition of Keller! Additional square footage added! Three living areas, two dining, two master suites, two fireplaces, wetbar, office and more! Entry opens to the first living and Formal with soaring ceilings, pretty hardwood floors, corner fireplace and wainscoting. Kitchen overlooks the second living and offers beautiful granite countertops. First master suite on bottom floor boasts a lovely bath with dual sinks, Hollywood tub and separate shower. Third living, second master and two additional bedrooms upstairs. Lovely grounds, large backyard and great location! Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 Tealwood Court have any available units?
1602 Tealwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1602 Tealwood Court have?
Some of 1602 Tealwood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 Tealwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1602 Tealwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 Tealwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 1602 Tealwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1602 Tealwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 1602 Tealwood Court offers parking.
Does 1602 Tealwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1602 Tealwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 Tealwood Court have a pool?
No, 1602 Tealwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 1602 Tealwood Court have accessible units?
No, 1602 Tealwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 Tealwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1602 Tealwood Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District