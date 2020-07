Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious single-story home in desirable Brooks Sarah Estates in Keller ISD! Located down the block from Shadygrove elementary school. Granite and stainless upgrades including gas range for the chief in the family. Situated on large fenced shaded lot with no rear neighbors and Pergola covered patio; great for kids, pets, grilling and entertaining! Over-sized storage shop barn building for crafts, gardening, tinkering.