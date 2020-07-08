1519 Hawthorne Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage guest suite hot tub media room new construction

Quality Craftsmanship! This beautiful 4 bedroom, 4.2 bath, 3-car garage home is featured as the model home for one of Keller Southlake's finest home builders, Polaris Custom Homes. Be impressed by the light & bright open floor plan w rich wood details throughout. The gourmet kitchen boasts a commercial grade 6 burner gas cooktop w griddle & double ovens, a lg walk-in pantry, island & granite counters. Relax in the master retreat w spa-like features & 2 walk-in closets. Downstairs also offers a media room, a guest suite & executive study. Upstairs, find 2 bedrooms w private baths & a game room. Enjoy the covered patio w cozy fireplace & spacious backyard w views of the community pond & fountain. Upgrades galore!