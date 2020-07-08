All apartments in Keller
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1519 Hawthorne Lane

1519 Hawthorne Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1519 Hawthorne Ln, Keller, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
guest suite
hot tub
media room
new construction
Quality Craftsmanship! This beautiful 4 bedroom, 4.2 bath, 3-car garage home is featured as the model home for one of Keller Southlake's finest home builders, Polaris Custom Homes. Be impressed by the light & bright open floor plan w rich wood details throughout. The gourmet kitchen boasts a commercial grade 6 burner gas cooktop w griddle & double ovens, a lg walk-in pantry, island & granite counters. Relax in the master retreat w spa-like features & 2 walk-in closets. Downstairs also offers a media room, a guest suite & executive study. Upstairs, find 2 bedrooms w private baths & a game room. Enjoy the covered patio w cozy fireplace & spacious backyard w views of the community pond & fountain. Upgrades galore!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 Hawthorne Lane have any available units?
1519 Hawthorne Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1519 Hawthorne Lane have?
Some of 1519 Hawthorne Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1519 Hawthorne Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1519 Hawthorne Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 Hawthorne Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1519 Hawthorne Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1519 Hawthorne Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1519 Hawthorne Lane offers parking.
Does 1519 Hawthorne Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1519 Hawthorne Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 Hawthorne Lane have a pool?
No, 1519 Hawthorne Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1519 Hawthorne Lane have accessible units?
No, 1519 Hawthorne Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 Hawthorne Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1519 Hawthorne Lane has units with dishwashers.

