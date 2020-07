Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home with inviting pool for those hot Texas summers and large covered patio, Kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops, tumbled marble back splash & large storage area with washer and dryer connections, Large Master bedroom with jetted tub and separate stand up shower, 2 bedrooms plus game room upstairs, Detached garage with front entry and opener, Great home located near major highway and retail!