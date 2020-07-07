All apartments in Keller
Last updated March 27 2019 at 3:55 PM

1305 Camberley Court

1305 Camberley Court · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Camberley Court, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**COMING SOON!.. 4-8-2019!

Beautiful Classic-style home on a quiet cul-de-sac situated on almost a half acre lot! This ideal home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and a 3 car garage! Large living area opens to eat-in-kitchen and master suite includes a bonus sitting area! Upstairs has game room, bedroom with its own ensuite bath, plus two other bedrooms with Jack & Jill setup & walk-in closets. Patio and large fenced yard are perfect for relaxation! Dining, shopping, entertainment and close-by to Hwy 170 and Hwy 114 in Keller ISD! This home is a must-see!

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available 4/8/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Camberley Court have any available units?
1305 Camberley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Camberley Court have?
Some of 1305 Camberley Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Camberley Court currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Camberley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Camberley Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 Camberley Court is pet friendly.
Does 1305 Camberley Court offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Camberley Court offers parking.
Does 1305 Camberley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Camberley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Camberley Court have a pool?
No, 1305 Camberley Court does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Camberley Court have accessible units?
No, 1305 Camberley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Camberley Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Camberley Court does not have units with dishwashers.

