Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:20 AM

1220 Fowler Street

1220 Fowler Street · No Longer Available
Location

1220 Fowler Street, Keller, TX 76248
Keller Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
HOME HAS BEEN SOLD..... closing 5-14-19
Gorgeous garden home in close to shopping & major roads.This home is beautifully cared for and, INCLUDES kitchen fridge, washer & dryer,barstools & large mirror. Beautiful wood floors, bedroom up with walk out balcony,gourmet kitchen with SS appliances,granite counters & gas cooktop,large island breakfast bar plus formal dining area.Game room with wet bar.Lots of outdoor living space with open brick & stone patio.Great views of greenbelt & trails. See PRIVATE REMARKS for Landlord requirements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Fowler Street have any available units?
1220 Fowler Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 Fowler Street have?
Some of 1220 Fowler Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 Fowler Street currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Fowler Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Fowler Street pet-friendly?
No, 1220 Fowler Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1220 Fowler Street offer parking?
Yes, 1220 Fowler Street offers parking.
Does 1220 Fowler Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 Fowler Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Fowler Street have a pool?
No, 1220 Fowler Street does not have a pool.
Does 1220 Fowler Street have accessible units?
No, 1220 Fowler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Fowler Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 Fowler Street has units with dishwashers.

