Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1208 Hillview Drive Available 03/31/19 - Welcome home. This ranch-style home sits in the middle of heavily treed, almost one-acre lot at the end of a no-outlet street in desirable North Keller. Features updated kitchen with granite counters and light cabinets. Three spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Large family room features a vaulted ceiling, double sided fireplace and opens out to the inviting backyard with enough room for a pool and plenty of play and entertaining space. An attached 2-car garage and detached 2-car carport provides a generous amount of covered parking. Won't last long!



Contact Neal now before this house is gone!



Text/Call (469) 249-0585



(RLNE4584819)