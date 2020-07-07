All apartments in Keller
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1208 Hillview Drive

1208 Hillview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1208 Hillview Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1208 Hillview Drive Available 03/31/19 - Welcome home. This ranch-style home sits in the middle of heavily treed, almost one-acre lot at the end of a no-outlet street in desirable North Keller. Features updated kitchen with granite counters and light cabinets. Three spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Large family room features a vaulted ceiling, double sided fireplace and opens out to the inviting backyard with enough room for a pool and plenty of play and entertaining space. An attached 2-car garage and detached 2-car carport provides a generous amount of covered parking. Won't last long!

Contact Neal now before this house is gone!

Text/Call (469) 249-0585

(RLNE4584819)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Hillview Drive have any available units?
1208 Hillview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1208 Hillview Drive have?
Some of 1208 Hillview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Hillview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Hillview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Hillview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1208 Hillview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1208 Hillview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1208 Hillview Drive offers parking.
Does 1208 Hillview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 Hillview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Hillview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1208 Hillview Drive has a pool.
Does 1208 Hillview Drive have accessible units?
No, 1208 Hillview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Hillview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 Hillview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
