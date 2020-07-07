1204 Seaton Street

Amenities

Location is the key in this beautifully maintained townhome near Keller Town Center. Hand scraped hardwood flooring in open concept first floor. Gourmet kitchen has granite counters, 42 inch cabinetry with under-lighting, gas cooktop, large oven, and large pantry. Dining area opens to patio with grassy area. Fireplace in living has gas logs. Elegant hardwood stairs with iron spindles take you upstairs to bedrooms. Master suite has dual sinks and oversized shower. Spacious utility room upstairs offers lots of storage. Ideal location offers easy access to shopping, dining, jog and bike trails, and Keller Pointe Recreation Center.