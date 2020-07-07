All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 1204 Seaton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
1204 Seaton Street
Last updated March 19 2020 at 3:12 AM

1204 Seaton Street

1204 Seaton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1204 Seaton Street, Keller, TX 76248
Keller Town Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Location is the key in this beautifully maintained townhome near Keller Town Center. Hand scraped hardwood flooring in open concept first floor. Gourmet kitchen has granite counters, 42 inch cabinetry with under-lighting, gas cooktop, large oven, and large pantry. Dining area opens to patio with grassy area. Fireplace in living has gas logs. Elegant hardwood stairs with iron spindles take you upstairs to bedrooms. Master suite has dual sinks and oversized shower. Spacious utility room upstairs offers lots of storage. Ideal location offers easy access to shopping, dining, jog and bike trails, and Keller Pointe Recreation Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 Seaton Street have any available units?
1204 Seaton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1204 Seaton Street have?
Some of 1204 Seaton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 Seaton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Seaton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Seaton Street pet-friendly?
No, 1204 Seaton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1204 Seaton Street offer parking?
No, 1204 Seaton Street does not offer parking.
Does 1204 Seaton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 Seaton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Seaton Street have a pool?
No, 1204 Seaton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1204 Seaton Street have accessible units?
No, 1204 Seaton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Seaton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 Seaton Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District