9837 N Mcarthur Blvd, Apt

3 bedroom/2 bath updated and well maintained classic 1930s home located in Central Corpus Christi just a few blocks from Old Town Six Points. There is a charming guest cottage in the back yard which is separate rental. The backyard is private and relaxing with a stone patio area and BBQ grill.



This is the perfect location close to everything for an extended stay in Corpus Christi. The master bedroom has a king size bed with a Jack and Jill bathroom connecting to another bedroom with a queen size bed. In the back third bedroom there are two twin beds and a second bathroom.



This wonderful home has a gourmet kitchen with gas stove and a nice formal dining room seating 8-10 guests., This is the perfect home to cook meals and celebrate with family and friends.



This is a fantastic location in the historic Del Mar neighborhood. It is less than a 5 block walk to Cole Park and the beach and only a few block to six points with some fabulous places to eat such as Hesters Cafe, Prices Chef and Lucianos Italian Restaurant. Christus-Spohn hospital is just a few blocks away.



