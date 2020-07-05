9510 Vista Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Cozy and well maintained single story house with backyard paradise! Walk to new Canyon Ranch Elementary, Open kitchen great for entertaining includes granite counters, stainless appliances and gas cooktop. Beautiful oak hardwood flooring. Double sinks & Jet tub in Master. Great outdoor living includes Swimming pool and Cedar Covered patio with ceiling fan and beautiful landscaping. *Pool maintenance is included in the rent. Refrigerator, washer, dryer and furniture in the pictures may stay.