9120 Cumberland Drive
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:10 PM

9120 Cumberland Drive

9120 Cumberland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9120 Cumberland Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this beautifully updated 1 story home in Valley Ranch within Coppell ISD! The open floor plan offers adjacent formals off the entry. The gourmet kitchen offers brand new stainless steel appliances and is open to the family room. Fresh paint, new carpet and decorative lighting throughout the home make this property shine. The oversized master bedroom is split from secondary bedrooms for privacy and offers an updated bathroom featuring dual shower heads. The private backyard offers plenty of green space and a patio. Come see today before this home is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9120 Cumberland Drive have any available units?
9120 Cumberland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 9120 Cumberland Drive have?
Some of 9120 Cumberland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9120 Cumberland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9120 Cumberland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9120 Cumberland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9120 Cumberland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 9120 Cumberland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9120 Cumberland Drive offers parking.
Does 9120 Cumberland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9120 Cumberland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9120 Cumberland Drive have a pool?
No, 9120 Cumberland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9120 Cumberland Drive have accessible units?
No, 9120 Cumberland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9120 Cumberland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9120 Cumberland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

