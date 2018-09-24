9120 Cumberland Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this beautifully updated 1 story home in Valley Ranch within Coppell ISD! The open floor plan offers adjacent formals off the entry. The gourmet kitchen offers brand new stainless steel appliances and is open to the family room. Fresh paint, new carpet and decorative lighting throughout the home make this property shine. The oversized master bedroom is split from secondary bedrooms for privacy and offers an updated bathroom featuring dual shower heads. The private backyard offers plenty of green space and a patio. Come see today before this home is gone!