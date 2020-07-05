All apartments in Irving
Location

9118 Bottlebrush Lane, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in Valley Ranch zoned for Coppell ISD! Gorgeous open floor plan featuring vaulted ceilings, updated lighting, versatile living rooms complete with media & game room upstairs, formal living room and family room down. Updated kitchen boasts Stainless Steel appliances, island and opens up to the family room perfect for entertaining. Master Suite with sitting area, separate vanities, separate shower and walk in closet. Relax on the covered back patio.View of the Dallas skyline from the game room balcony, located within minutes of DFW airport and within close proximity to shopping, library, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9118 Bottlebrush Lane have any available units?
9118 Bottlebrush Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 9118 Bottlebrush Lane have?
Some of 9118 Bottlebrush Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9118 Bottlebrush Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9118 Bottlebrush Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9118 Bottlebrush Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9118 Bottlebrush Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 9118 Bottlebrush Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9118 Bottlebrush Lane offers parking.
Does 9118 Bottlebrush Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9118 Bottlebrush Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9118 Bottlebrush Lane have a pool?
No, 9118 Bottlebrush Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9118 Bottlebrush Lane have accessible units?
No, 9118 Bottlebrush Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9118 Bottlebrush Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9118 Bottlebrush Lane has units with dishwashers.

