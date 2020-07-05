9118 Bottlebrush Lane

Amenities

Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in Valley Ranch zoned for Coppell ISD! Gorgeous open floor plan featuring vaulted ceilings, updated lighting, versatile living rooms complete with media & game room upstairs, formal living room and family room down. Updated kitchen boasts Stainless Steel appliances, island and opens up to the family room perfect for entertaining. Master Suite with sitting area, separate vanities, separate shower and walk in closet. Relax on the covered back patio.View of the Dallas skyline from the game room balcony, located within minutes of DFW airport and within close proximity to shopping, library, and restaurants.