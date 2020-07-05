8911 Lakewood Drive

Amenities

4 Bedroom with Master down, open floorplan with 3 separate living areas. Perfect for multi-generational living. 3 Bedrooms and a gameroom upstairs. Floors are a mix of wood, tile, and carpet. Large open kitchen with island, gas cook-top. Excellent schools, great location, great neighborhood, great price. Easy access to all 3 schools, Las Colinas, Valley Ranch, DFW and LUV airports. Beautiful location with quick access to 161-Bush, 635, I-35, 114. Great place to walk with peaceful ponds and trails. Walk to the library and Cimarron Park Recreation Center and Pool.