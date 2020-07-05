All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 8911 Lakewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
8911 Lakewood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8911 Lakewood Drive

8911 Lakewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Valley Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8911 Lakewood Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
pool
4 Bedroom with Master down, open floorplan with 3 separate living areas. Perfect for multi-generational living. 3 Bedrooms and a gameroom upstairs. Floors are a mix of wood, tile, and carpet. Large open kitchen with island, gas cook-top. Excellent schools, great location, great neighborhood, great price. Easy access to all 3 schools, Las Colinas, Valley Ranch, DFW and LUV airports. Beautiful location with quick access to 161-Bush, 635, I-35, 114. Great place to walk with peaceful ponds and trails. Walk to the library and Cimarron Park Recreation Center and Pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8911 Lakewood Drive have any available units?
8911 Lakewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 8911 Lakewood Drive have?
Some of 8911 Lakewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8911 Lakewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8911 Lakewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8911 Lakewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8911 Lakewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 8911 Lakewood Drive offer parking?
No, 8911 Lakewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8911 Lakewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8911 Lakewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8911 Lakewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8911 Lakewood Drive has a pool.
Does 8911 Lakewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 8911 Lakewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8911 Lakewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8911 Lakewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Park Apartments
2700 Rock Island Rd
Irving, TX 75060
FOUNTAIN POINTE LAS COLINAS
5225 Las Colinas Boulevard
Irving, TX 75039
Creekwood
4208 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
Oaks Hackberry Creek
6901 State Highway 161
Irving, TX 75039
Park Grove Square
2957 Park Square Dr
Irving, TX 75060
Eagle Crest
4013 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
AMLI at Escena
6401 Escena Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
WaterRidge
4600 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas