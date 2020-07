Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely townhome with great access to freeways, airports, shopping, restaurants. Three bedrooms, two and one half baths. Wood look floors in Living and Dining Area. Tile in Kitchen and Breakfast Room.New carpet in bedrooms. Breakfast Room could also be used as an office or craft area. Very large master bedroom and bath with separate tub shower and walk-in closet. East facing balcony off master. Refrigerator, washer and dyer included with home.

Landlord pays HOA.