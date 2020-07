Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Wonderful 2 story, 4 bedroom home with 3 car garage located in a cul-de-sac in a beautiful gated community.

Large family room with wood flooring & custom fireplace all open to a gourmet kitchen and breakfast area. Nice private light and bright study downstairs. All 4 bedrooms are very large. Game room upstairs. Many parks located in the neighborhood. School,shops,restaurants and golf close by. Stainless steel fridge included. Owner pays HOA dues.