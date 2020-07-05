687 Cimarron Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Come see this conveniently located 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condominium with Coppell ISD! This home features soaring ceilings, fresh paint and warm wood floors throughout. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and is open to the dining and living areas featuring an adjacent wet bar. All bedrooms are upstairs with private bathrooms. Enjoy breathtaking canal views from your living room through the row of windows engulfing the space with natural light or from your back patio. Hot summer? Cool off in the community pool. Come see today before this one is gone!