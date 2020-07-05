All apartments in Irving
687 Cimarron Trail

687 Cimarron Trail · No Longer Available
Location

687 Cimarron Trail, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Come see this conveniently located 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condominium with Coppell ISD! This home features soaring ceilings, fresh paint and warm wood floors throughout. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and is open to the dining and living areas featuring an adjacent wet bar. All bedrooms are upstairs with private bathrooms. Enjoy breathtaking canal views from your living room through the row of windows engulfing the space with natural light or from your back patio. Hot summer? Cool off in the community pool. Come see today before this one is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 687 Cimarron Trail have any available units?
687 Cimarron Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 687 Cimarron Trail have?
Some of 687 Cimarron Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 687 Cimarron Trail currently offering any rent specials?
687 Cimarron Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 687 Cimarron Trail pet-friendly?
No, 687 Cimarron Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 687 Cimarron Trail offer parking?
No, 687 Cimarron Trail does not offer parking.
Does 687 Cimarron Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 687 Cimarron Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 687 Cimarron Trail have a pool?
Yes, 687 Cimarron Trail has a pool.
Does 687 Cimarron Trail have accessible units?
No, 687 Cimarron Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 687 Cimarron Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 687 Cimarron Trail has units with dishwashers.

