All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 6763 Plaza Via #4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
6763 Plaza Via #4
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:08 AM

6763 Plaza Via #4

6763 Plaza via · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6763 Plaza via, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate TownHome in Lavillita! - Two story 3 bedroom 3.5 bath gorgeous space with custom painting, beautiful lighting, real hardwoods, ceramic tile and plush carpeting. Four inch wood shutters in a great location for lease. Full size washer-dryer connections , nice loft space, located upstairs. Countertops are all granite. Kitchen has stainless and black on black appliances , plus a breakfast bar, Family room, and dining room plus a half bath. Two car garage located at the rear. Lots of walking / jogging trails and lake views. BONUS - Water and Gas furnished, you only pay the Electric Utility.

(RLNE3011870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6763 Plaza Via #4 have any available units?
6763 Plaza Via #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 6763 Plaza Via #4 have?
Some of 6763 Plaza Via #4's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6763 Plaza Via #4 currently offering any rent specials?
6763 Plaza Via #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6763 Plaza Via #4 pet-friendly?
No, 6763 Plaza Via #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 6763 Plaza Via #4 offer parking?
Yes, 6763 Plaza Via #4 offers parking.
Does 6763 Plaza Via #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6763 Plaza Via #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6763 Plaza Via #4 have a pool?
No, 6763 Plaza Via #4 does not have a pool.
Does 6763 Plaza Via #4 have accessible units?
No, 6763 Plaza Via #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 6763 Plaza Via #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6763 Plaza Via #4 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at Northgate
4310 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
The Station at MacArthur
1100 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
Hyde Park at Valley Ranch
10201 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
The Crossings on Walnut Hill
2615 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Lakeside Urban Center
850 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Jefferson Promenade
555 Promenade Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
AMLI Las Colinas
1050 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Casa Valley Apartments
500 Santa Fe Trl
Irving, TX 75063

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas