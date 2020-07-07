All apartments in Irving
6515 Barcelona

6515 Barcelona · No Longer Available
Location

6515 Barcelona, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
garage
Stunning 2 story Mediterranean home in the La Villita subdivision of Las Colinas with 4 Bedroom, 3.5 baths, 2 Living areas, a study and formal dinning! As you enter on your left you will see an elegant Iron wrought spindle spiral stair case and engineered hardwood floors throughout, foyer area, formal dinning, living room and kitchen! The Kitchen has granite countertop & stainless steel appliances. over sized Master Bedroom and walk-in closet! Beautiful fireplace and elegant beams in the living room! Gorgeous LAKE VIEW from game room! Parks, basketball court, and bike trail & more! Less than 15 minutes away form DFW airport, minutes way from shopping centers, and major freeways 635, I35, and 161.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6515 Barcelona have any available units?
6515 Barcelona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 6515 Barcelona have?
Some of 6515 Barcelona's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6515 Barcelona currently offering any rent specials?
6515 Barcelona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6515 Barcelona pet-friendly?
No, 6515 Barcelona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 6515 Barcelona offer parking?
Yes, 6515 Barcelona offers parking.
Does 6515 Barcelona have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6515 Barcelona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6515 Barcelona have a pool?
No, 6515 Barcelona does not have a pool.
Does 6515 Barcelona have accessible units?
No, 6515 Barcelona does not have accessible units.
Does 6515 Barcelona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6515 Barcelona has units with dishwashers.

