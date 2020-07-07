6515 Barcelona

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court game room parking garage

Stunning 2 story Mediterranean home in the La Villita subdivision of Las Colinas with 4 Bedroom, 3.5 baths, 2 Living areas, a study and formal dinning! As you enter on your left you will see an elegant Iron wrought spindle spiral stair case and engineered hardwood floors throughout, foyer area, formal dinning, living room and kitchen! The Kitchen has granite countertop & stainless steel appliances. over sized Master Bedroom and walk-in closet! Beautiful fireplace and elegant beams in the living room! Gorgeous LAKE VIEW from game room! Parks, basketball court, and bike trail & more! Less than 15 minutes away form DFW airport, minutes way from shopping centers, and major freeways 635, I35, and 161.