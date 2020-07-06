590 Reale Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Three-story townhome with all the finer finishes in an ideal location just minutes to DFW Airport. First floor has a secluded third bedroom or office with full bath. Second floor has an open floor plan with gorgeous island kitchen, two living areas, dining room, and office nook. Master and a large second bedroom is on third floor with two en suite full baths, walk in closets, and utility closet. Enjoy beautiful hardwood floors, quartz countertops, entertainment wiring throughout, oversized shower, lots of storage. Two car attached garage with big storage closet. Two Associations, Las Colinas dues include security patrol and free security system monitoring service.