All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 590 Reale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
590 Reale Drive
Last updated April 3 2019 at 5:29 PM

590 Reale Drive

590 Reale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

590 Reale Drive, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three-story townhome with all the finer finishes in an ideal location just minutes to DFW Airport. First floor has a secluded third bedroom or office with full bath. Second floor has an open floor plan with gorgeous island kitchen, two living areas, dining room, and office nook. Master and a large second bedroom is on third floor with two en suite full baths, walk in closets, and utility closet. Enjoy beautiful hardwood floors, quartz countertops, entertainment wiring throughout, oversized shower, lots of storage. Two car attached garage with big storage closet. Two Associations, Las Colinas dues include security patrol and free security system monitoring service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 590 Reale Drive have any available units?
590 Reale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 590 Reale Drive have?
Some of 590 Reale Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 590 Reale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
590 Reale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 590 Reale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 590 Reale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 590 Reale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 590 Reale Drive offers parking.
Does 590 Reale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 590 Reale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 590 Reale Drive have a pool?
No, 590 Reale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 590 Reale Drive have accessible units?
No, 590 Reale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 590 Reale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 590 Reale Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Remington Hills at Las Colinas
1201 Meadow Creek Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Crest at Las Colinas
871 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Gables Water Street
5270 N O'Connor Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Camden Valley Park
9835 Valley Ranch Pkwy W
Irving, TX 75063
Agave Villas
1115 N O Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Olympus Las Colinas
692 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
AMLI Las Colinas
1050 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Jefferson Eastshore
1100 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas