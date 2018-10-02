All apartments in Irving
515 Rolston Road

515 Rolston Road · No Longer Available
Location

515 Rolston Road, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Adorable 3-2 in Irving, centrally located to highways, shopping and DFW Airport! Pretty laminate flooring throughout, great for those with allergies! Entry opens to a spacious living area. Upgraded kitchen offers a breakfast area, granite countertops, white cabinetry, beautiful mosaic tiled backsplash and a stainless steel gas stove. Large 17x12 master bedroom with utility has a walk-in closet and full bath with separate sink area. Nice sized secondaries, second full bath and a huge backyard with lots of room to entertain and play.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Rolston Road have any available units?
515 Rolston Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 Rolston Road have?
Some of 515 Rolston Road's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Rolston Road currently offering any rent specials?
515 Rolston Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Rolston Road pet-friendly?
No, 515 Rolston Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 515 Rolston Road offer parking?
No, 515 Rolston Road does not offer parking.
Does 515 Rolston Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Rolston Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Rolston Road have a pool?
No, 515 Rolston Road does not have a pool.
Does 515 Rolston Road have accessible units?
No, 515 Rolston Road does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Rolston Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 Rolston Road does not have units with dishwashers.

