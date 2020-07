4539 N O Connor Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

-Beautiful gated community! THIS 1st FLOOR UNIT HAS A RELAXING PRIVATE PATIO WITH A ATTACHED STORAGE UNIT. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM. ONE BEDROOM WITH A FULL BATH. GREAT ELFA CLOSET. VERY CLEAN. FEATURES: NEW PAINT, NEW CARPET, LARGE WINDOWS, APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER. THE KITCHEN OVERLOOKS THE LIVING ROOM AND PLENTY OF COUNTER SPACE. ONE ASSIGN COVERED PARKING SPACE. COMMUNITY INCLUDES 2 SWIMMING POOLS, SPA & WORK OUT FACILITIES. 24 HOUR PRIVATE SECURITY. Great location on Las Colinas easy access to highways, work, entertainment and shopping! Complex near Four Seasons Golf Resort; minutes from DFW airport, North Lake College, U. of Dallas, & UT Southwestern.