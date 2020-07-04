All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 4414 Westminster Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
4414 Westminster Drive
Last updated April 18 2019 at 5:54 AM

4414 Westminster Drive

4414 Westminster Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4414 Westminster Dr, Irving, TX 75038
Lakeside Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This renovated condo took my breath away and it'll wow you too! Beautiful light grey flooring throughout living and kitchen, light wood plank flooring in bedrooms and upstairs, carpets on the stairs, white cabinets and gorgeous brand new stainless steel appliances just to name a few of the updates. The greatest adjective to describe something in a rental property is brand new and this home includes a stainless steel refrigerator and washer and dryer are all included too! This home is just an application away so come see it today and move in before somebody else does!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4414 Westminster Drive have any available units?
4414 Westminster Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4414 Westminster Drive have?
Some of 4414 Westminster Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4414 Westminster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4414 Westminster Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4414 Westminster Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4414 Westminster Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 4414 Westminster Drive offer parking?
No, 4414 Westminster Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4414 Westminster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4414 Westminster Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4414 Westminster Drive have a pool?
No, 4414 Westminster Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4414 Westminster Drive have accessible units?
No, 4414 Westminster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4414 Westminster Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4414 Westminster Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Remington Hills at Las Colinas
1201 Meadow Creek Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Heritage at Valley Ranch
9805 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Jefferson Park
1127 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
Las Colinas Heights Apartment Homes
3701 N O'Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Marbletree
4057 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
Jefferson Eastshore
1100 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
The Lyndon
7902 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Woodland Hills
3541 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas