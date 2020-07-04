4414 Westminster Drive

Amenities

This renovated condo took my breath away and it'll wow you too! Beautiful light grey flooring throughout living and kitchen, light wood plank flooring in bedrooms and upstairs, carpets on the stairs, white cabinets and gorgeous brand new stainless steel appliances just to name a few of the updates. The greatest adjective to describe something in a rental property is brand new and this home includes a stainless steel refrigerator and washer and dryer are all included too! This home is just an application away so come see it today and move in before somebody else does!