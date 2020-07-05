All apartments in Irving
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:21 AM

4016 Rome Court

4016 Rome Court · No Longer Available
Location

4016 Rome Court, Irving, TX 75038
Song

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Come see this wonderful 2 story townhome in the heart of Irving! This home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with large private fenced landscaped backyard with deck. Landscaping will be maintained by the owner. This home features recent paint and carpet and is ready for move in. The split floorplan offers 3 secondary bedrooms on the first floor with the master bedroom on the second floor. The open floor plan allows the kitchen to flow flawlessly into the large living room. The master bedroom is oversized with ensuite bathroom featuring garden tub with separate shower. Come see today before this one is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4016 Rome Court have any available units?
4016 Rome Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4016 Rome Court have?
Some of 4016 Rome Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4016 Rome Court currently offering any rent specials?
4016 Rome Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4016 Rome Court pet-friendly?
No, 4016 Rome Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 4016 Rome Court offer parking?
No, 4016 Rome Court does not offer parking.
Does 4016 Rome Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4016 Rome Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4016 Rome Court have a pool?
No, 4016 Rome Court does not have a pool.
Does 4016 Rome Court have accessible units?
No, 4016 Rome Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4016 Rome Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4016 Rome Court has units with dishwashers.

