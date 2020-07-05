Come see this wonderful 2 story townhome in the heart of Irving! This home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with large private fenced landscaped backyard with deck. Landscaping will be maintained by the owner. This home features recent paint and carpet and is ready for move in. The split floorplan offers 3 secondary bedrooms on the first floor with the master bedroom on the second floor. The open floor plan allows the kitchen to flow flawlessly into the large living room. The master bedroom is oversized with ensuite bathroom featuring garden tub with separate shower. Come see today before this one is gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 4016 Rome Court have?
Some of 4016 Rome Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
