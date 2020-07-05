4016 Rome Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony

Come see this wonderful 2 story townhome in the heart of Irving! This home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with large private fenced landscaped backyard with deck. Landscaping will be maintained by the owner. This home features recent paint and carpet and is ready for move in. The split floorplan offers 3 secondary bedrooms on the first floor with the master bedroom on the second floor. The open floor plan allows the kitchen to flow flawlessly into the large living room. The master bedroom is oversized with ensuite bathroom featuring garden tub with separate shower. Come see today before this one is gone!