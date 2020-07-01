3806 Finley Road

Amenities

pet friendly garage

3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage and RV Parking - READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN



This house has a formal living room at the entry and then kitchen/den in the back. The house looks smaller from the front so you will be surprised once you get inside.



The kitchen and den are open concept - great for entertaining or watching kids.



The master bath has separate vanity and toilet/shower.



The outside has paved RV parking and additional paved parking off of the alley. There is a building in the backyard that will not be repaired at this time. The shed will be available for storage of lawn equipment.



Security Deposit is $3,000.00. Exceptions made for good credit and background check.



Application Fee: $50.00 per application. EACH person, over the age of 18 MUST complete an application. No one over the age of 18 without an application is permitted to live at the home. (ex: 4 adults applying means 4 separate applications)



Qualifications: Please select our Apply Now option for full details.



We appreciate those that plan ahead for a move. However, we typically do not lease a home with a move-in date that is much more than 3 weeks out after the application is approved and the lease signed.



Non-refundable Pet Fee for this home is $300. Limit 1 cat or 1 small dog (A small dog is considered to weigh less than 22 lbs or be shorter than 16 inches.).



(RLNE5073380)