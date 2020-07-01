All apartments in Irving
Last updated August 24 2019 at 10:58 AM

3806 Finley Road

3806 Finley Road · No Longer Available
Location

3806 Finley Road, Irving, TX 75062
Northwest Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage and RV Parking - READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN

This house has a formal living room at the entry and then kitchen/den in the back. The house looks smaller from the front so you will be surprised once you get inside.

The kitchen and den are open concept - great for entertaining or watching kids.

The master bath has separate vanity and toilet/shower.

The outside has paved RV parking and additional paved parking off of the alley. There is a building in the backyard that will not be repaired at this time. The shed will be available for storage of lawn equipment.

Security Deposit is $3,000.00. Exceptions made for good credit and background check.

Application Fee: $50.00 per application. EACH person, over the age of 18 MUST complete an application. No one over the age of 18 without an application is permitted to live at the home. (ex: 4 adults applying means 4 separate applications)

Qualifications: Please select our Apply Now option for full details.

We appreciate those that plan ahead for a move. However, we typically do not lease a home with a move-in date that is much more than 3 weeks out after the application is approved and the lease signed.

Non-refundable Pet Fee for this home is $300. Limit 1 cat or 1 small dog (A small dog is considered to weigh less than 22 lbs or be shorter than 16 inches.).

We might have other homes available that interest you even more, or you might want to schedule a showing or review our Apply Now for application qualifications. Please visit: https://winwininvestments.appfolio.com/listings

(RLNE5073380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3806 Finley Road have any available units?
3806 Finley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 3806 Finley Road currently offering any rent specials?
3806 Finley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3806 Finley Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3806 Finley Road is pet friendly.
Does 3806 Finley Road offer parking?
Yes, 3806 Finley Road offers parking.
Does 3806 Finley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3806 Finley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3806 Finley Road have a pool?
No, 3806 Finley Road does not have a pool.
Does 3806 Finley Road have accessible units?
No, 3806 Finley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3806 Finley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3806 Finley Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3806 Finley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3806 Finley Road does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

