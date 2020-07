Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool garage

This corner unit home overlooks the community pool, boasts high ceilings with tons of natural light, open floor plan, and updated kitchen. Entire home was recently painted and HOA replaced roof in 2019. Upstairs game room works great as an office space! Owner covers HOA expenses, which includes front yard maintenance. This home is situated in a prime location just minutes from DFW airport, with easy access to local highways. Pets welcome!