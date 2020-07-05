All apartments in Irving
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
3522 Bob O Link Drive
Last updated October 12 2019 at 3:51 AM

3522 Bob O Link Drive

3522 Bobolink Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3522 Bobolink Drive, Irving, TX 75062

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This is a spacious newly remodeled home with brand new bathrooms, new granite countertops, new flooring, new paint, no more pop corn, and all new lighting thru out. This is a great home for a family with multiple kids with a large concreted area in the back for bicycles and scooter, or chalk drawings and sports. The covered back porch is great for morning coffees. or barbeques on the weekends. This house shouldn't last long bring all that are interested. Please verify all schools. Please verify all Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3522 Bob O Link Drive have any available units?
3522 Bob O Link Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3522 Bob O Link Drive have?
Some of 3522 Bob O Link Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3522 Bob O Link Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3522 Bob O Link Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3522 Bob O Link Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3522 Bob O Link Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 3522 Bob O Link Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3522 Bob O Link Drive offers parking.
Does 3522 Bob O Link Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3522 Bob O Link Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3522 Bob O Link Drive have a pool?
No, 3522 Bob O Link Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3522 Bob O Link Drive have accessible units?
No, 3522 Bob O Link Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3522 Bob O Link Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3522 Bob O Link Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

