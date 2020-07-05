3522 Bob O Link Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This is a spacious newly remodeled home with brand new bathrooms, new granite countertops, new flooring, new paint, no more pop corn, and all new lighting thru out. This is a great home for a family with multiple kids with a large concreted area in the back for bicycles and scooter, or chalk drawings and sports. The covered back porch is great for morning coffees. or barbeques on the weekends. This house shouldn't last long bring all that are interested. Please verify all schools.