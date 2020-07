Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace carpet

Spacious house on almost a third of an acre. Kitchen updated with new Counter Tops, New Gas Cook Top Oven, New Dishwasher, lots of kitchen counter space, Breakfast Bar, three Full Baths, New Carpet & New Laminate Flooring. Pet restrictions are as follows: 45 lbs or less with a non-refundable $300.00 pet deposit. Sunken Formal Living Room has a Built-In Glass recessed Shelving. Nearby there are a variety of several restaurants and shopping locations to explore.