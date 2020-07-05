All apartments in Irving
314 Countryside Drive
314 Countryside Drive

314 Countryside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

314 Countryside Drive, Irving, TX 75062
Nichols Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Stunning contemporary split level home recently remodeled with today's colors & amenities. Energy efficient; 16 SEER AC unit, new vinyl windows, kitchen appliances 2018, new water heater, LED lighting, Nest thermostat. Open concept design with kitchen, living & dining on main level. Flex space on ground level adjacent to half bath could be 2nd living, study or 4th bedroom. Kitchen has quartz counters, stainless appliances including fridge, gas range oven, & large island. Master bath has full body spray shower. Washer & dryer included. Large backyard with 21 x 15 patio & fire pit. Great location only minutes to Las Colinas, Toyota Music Factory, Downtown Dallas, Airports & around the corner from Rochelle Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Countryside Drive have any available units?
314 Countryside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 314 Countryside Drive have?
Some of 314 Countryside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Countryside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
314 Countryside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Countryside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 314 Countryside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 314 Countryside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 314 Countryside Drive offers parking.
Does 314 Countryside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 314 Countryside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Countryside Drive have a pool?
No, 314 Countryside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 314 Countryside Drive have accessible units?
No, 314 Countryside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Countryside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 Countryside Drive has units with dishwashers.

