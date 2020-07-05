314 Countryside Drive

Amenities

Stunning contemporary split level home recently remodeled with today's colors & amenities. Energy efficient; 16 SEER AC unit, new vinyl windows, kitchen appliances 2018, new water heater, LED lighting, Nest thermostat. Open concept design with kitchen, living & dining on main level. Flex space on ground level adjacent to half bath could be 2nd living, study or 4th bedroom. Kitchen has quartz counters, stainless appliances including fridge, gas range oven, & large island. Master bath has full body spray shower. Washer & dryer included. Large backyard with 21 x 15 patio & fire pit. Great location only minutes to Las Colinas, Toyota Music Factory, Downtown Dallas, Airports & around the corner from Rochelle Park!